'Shape of You' copyright dispute: Ed Sheeran is a ‘magpie’ who ‘borrows ideas’

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is curruntly facing copyright allegations for his superhit song 'Shape of you'. On the first day of his High Court trial over his hit song, the Sheeran has been accused of being a “magpie” who allegedly “borrows” ideas from other artists to use in his songs.



On Friday, the 31-year-old singer appeared at the high court over copyright allegations that his hit song 'Shape of You' lifted musical phrases from another track. Sheeran, who turned up at the hearing in a dark suit and tie, denies the allegation.



The singer is involved in a legal battle with two songwriters Sami Chokri and Ross O’Donoghue, who claim his 2017 hit is inspired and has musical similarities to one they wrote called 'Oh Why'.



Two songwriters allege that the sing infringes “particular lines and phrases” of their composition. They argue that the Sheeran's tune 'Oh I' hook in Shape Of You is “strikingly similar” to an 'Oh Why'.

The legal battle is expected to last three weeks, with judge Antony Zacaroli listening to both songs in court Friday.



Lawyer Andrew Sutcliffe, representing the aggrieved songwriters, told the judge that "the similarity between the two hooks is striking" and the songs "sound almost identical".



"This of course does not by itself prove that copying has taken place but it's a vital starting point," he added.



Sutcliffe suggested that Sheeran is a "magpie" who "borrows ideas" and will sometimes not acknowledge them.

In 2018 Sheeran and the song's other credited writers launched legal action against Chokri and McDaid, prompting the pair to launch their own claim for "copyright infringements, damages and an account of the profit in relation to the alleged infringement".

Sheeran's lawyers have told the High Court that he and his co-writers have no memory of having heard the song "Oh Why" at the time.

For the unversed, Ed Sheeran’s royalties for his song ‘Shape of You’ have been suspended after a new copyright allegation

(With inputs from the agencies)