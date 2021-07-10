Scarlett Johansson says ‘Black Widow’ is about facing one’s demons and forgiving themselves

After a long wait of over two years, Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson’s much-awaited Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) stand-alone film ‘Black Widow’ has hit the theaters in some parts of the world and released digitally in others.



In the film, which has been received well by fans and critics alike, Johansson plays Natasha Romanoff. ‘Black Widow’ is set after ‘Captain America: Civil War’ sees her character having to confront her past.



During her promotional tour for the movie, the actress was asked about what’s the film all about, to which, she replied as saying, “I think it's a film about self-forgiveness… I think it was really important to see Natasha off her game. Suddenly we find her in a place where she's utterly alone and really not attached to anything. She has to face her demons and is really able to face them because of Yelena.”



“Yelena is the woman who is saying to her, look, you experienced this and you need to examine it and it's not okay... this is why you don't sleep at night, and neither do I. It's a very powerful experience,” she added.



The character in question is Natasha's younger sister and has been played by Oscar-nominee Florence Pugh.

On a related note, Pugh herself has expressed to a global news channel that she is in awe of her character. “I really loved how, despite all that she'd gone through, she never came out of that experience as weak. I really appreciate everything that came out of her mouth was very honest, and even though it may be harsh at times, it was real and it was very human,” she was quoted as saying.



“I just love the way that despite however broken she felt, she kind of came out everything with boldness and whether she was fighting with someone or arguing with someone, she kind of came at them exactly the same way. It just totally came from her heart. She's ferocious,” she added.