Salma Hayek to receive Giving Tree Award for helping children around the world

Salma Hayek will be honoured with this year’s prestigious Giving Tree Award at the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles. The award will be presented to her by Paul Mitchell on November 11 in Los Angeles. The Giving Tree Award is awarded annually to a public personality who has worked for the welfare of kids around the world. Previously, the honour has been bestowed to celebrities like Amy Adams, Jessica Alba, Drew Barrymore, Vanessa Bryant, Jennifer Garner, Kate Hudson, Kim Kardashian, Gwyneth Paltrow, Chrissy Teigen, and Kerry Washington.

Salma Hayek has been aiding several humanitarian causes

In a statement, Salma Hayek said, “I am so honoured to be receiving the Giving Tree Award from Baby2Baby. My 39 years of involvement in supporting the wellbeing of women and children give me a deep appreciation and admiration for their heartfelt commitment and efficiency to get the job done. I am very proud to share their mission and am eager to keep learning from these remarkable women.”

Salma Hayek is receiving this honour for lobbing with the US Congress to extend the Violence Against Women Act, she co-founded The Kering Foundation, which leads initiatives aimed at liberating women around the world from sexual, physical, and emotional abuse. She later partnered with the luxury label Gucci to create Chime For Change, a program advancing education, health, and justice of girls.

In 2015, she visited Syrian refugee camps in Lebanon alongside UNICEF and mounted the “Chime for Education” campaign to raise money to educate refugee children. In 2017, the actress raised funds for the earthquake victims in Mexico. She has time and again involved herself with humanitarian causes and worked for aiding those in need.

