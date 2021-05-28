Ryan Reynolds makes an emotional appeal for mental health as he suffers from 'anxiety'

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds, best known for playing the funky character Deadpool on screen, opened up on his lifelong battle with anxiety as May is considered to be the Mental Health Awareness Month.

Addressing his fight with anxiety on Instagram, Ryan posted, “One of the reasons I overschedule myself is my lifelong pal, anxiety. I know I'm not alone and more importantly, to all those like me who overschedule, overthink, overwork, over-worry and over-everything, please know you're not alone. We don't talk enough about mental health and don't do enough to destigmatize talking about it."

As the month is almost on the verge of ending, Ryan Reynolds wrote, "But, as with this post, better late than never, I hope..."

Soon after the post came out, fans and celebrities wished Ryan for addressing the topic of mental health.

His longtime friend Hugh Jackman wrote, "Mate, your honesty is not only brave but I'm positive it will help countless others who struggle with anxiety too. Good on you!"

"Thank you for this," wrote actress Kerry Washington.