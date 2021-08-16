Ryan Reynolds has a title suggestion for Disney's planned 'Free Guy' sequel and it's hilarious

Ryan Reynolds has something in mind concerning the title of Disney’s ‘Free Guy’ sequel.

After Disney hinted that it’s given a green light to the sequel of ‘Free Guy’, Ryan Reynolds got into action and keeping his sense of humour intact, revealed that he had a suggestion to make concerning the title of the film.

Sharing an update on his Free Guy’s sequel status, Ryan wrote, "Aaaannnnd after 3 years messaging #FreeGuy as an original IP movie, Disney confirmed today they officially want a sequel. Woo hoo! #irony."

Aaaannnnd after 3 years messaging #FreeGuy as an original IP movie, Disney confirmed today they officially want a sequel. Woo hoo!! #irony pic.twitter.com/85mMxW4owx — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 14, 2021 ×

Along with his tweet, he shared a GIF of Taika Waititi from the film where he's seen saying, "Albuquerque Boiled Turkey."

If it isn’t called, “Albuquerque Boiled Turkey” we’ve failed. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 14, 2021 ×

Soon after, he got a nod from director Shawn Levy who retweeted Reynolds’ tweet, adding, "Yuuuuuuuup."

‘Free Guy’ had Ryan Reynolds play the lead role with Taika Waititi, Jodie Comer and Joe Keery. The film was a hit. The film grabbed attention for its unique plot which revolves around Reynolds’ character playing a non-playable video game character named Guy in a popular game called Free City.

