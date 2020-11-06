Rose McGowan breaks her arm while 'reading US election results'

Actress and activist Rose McGowan had a little bit of an accident while waiting for the results of the US presidential elections.

The actress, 47, shared a photo of herself from inside a hospital with a cast on her hand. "Reading US election results while on the stairs = bone break," she captioned the image.

McGowan went on to use the opportunity to speak about healthcare in United States, writing, "It cost $250 in Mexico for my emergency room visit, compared to a likely 10k hospital bill in California for the same accident."

"USA is not the land of the free, it’s the land of the overcharged #bigpharma #usa🇺🇸 #mexico 🇲🇽 OUCH," she added.

McGowan has openly criticized both Democratic nominee Joe Biden and Republican incumbent President Donald Trump in the past.

McGowen was one of the leading voices who spoke out about sexual assault and harassment, specifically in regards to the Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse cases and the Me Too movement. McGowan has released a memoir, Brave, and starred in the four-part documentary series Citizen Rose, both in 2018.