Roger E Mosley, 'Magnum PI' actor, passes away at 83

Actor Roger E. Mosley passed away early on Sunday at the age of 83, his daughter announced. He was best known for playing Theodore "TC" Calvin, a helicopter pilot, in the CBS television series ‘Magnum P.I.’ A memorial post on her Facebook by Mosley’s daughter served as confirmation of the news of his passing. She wrote, "Roger E. Mosley, my father, your friend, your `coach Mosley` your `TC` from Magnum P.I., passed away at 1:17 am."

"He was surrounded by family as he transcended peacefully. We could never mourn such an amazing man. He would hate any crying done in his name. It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all. I love you, daddy. You loved me too. My heart is heavy but I am strong. I will care for mommy, your love of almost 60 years. You raised me well and she is in good hands. Rest easy."

According to Variety, the actor was well-known for his co-starring role with Tom Selleck in the first season of ‘Magnum P.I.’ in the 1980s. In all, Mosley appeared in 158 episodes of the show and made a cameo appearance as T.C.'s barber in the show's 2018 CBS reboot.

Mosley, who was born on December 18, 1938, in Los Angeles, was raised in Watts and attended Jordan High School. He made his acting debut on the big screen in 1971 by taking on small roles in 'Canon' and 'Longstreet.' He later played Monk alongside Phyllis Davis and his soon-to-be co-star Selleck in the film 'Terminal Island.'

Mosley began his time on ‘Magnum, P.I.’ as Theodore ‘T.C.’ Calvin, a helicopter pilot who ran a tour company called "Island Hoppers," after playing a number of roles in the late 1970s. He frequently shared the screen with Lawrence Francis Manetti`s Orville "Rick" Wright. A first-season episode was written and directed by Mosley as well.

Mosley appeared on a number of other television programmes in addition to ‘Magnum, P.I.,’ including ‘Love Boat,’ ‘Night Gallery,’ ‘Sanford and Son,’ ‘Kung Fu,’ ‘Kojak,’ ‘McCloud,’ ‘The Rockford Files,’ ‘The Life and Times of Grizzly Adams,’ ‘Starsky and Hutch,’ ‘You Take the Kids,’ ‘Night Court,’ ‘Hangin` With Mr Cooper,’ ‘Walker,’ Texas Range for his work on Blaxploitation movies like ‘The Mack,’ ‘Hit Man,’ ‘Sweet Jesus,’ ‘Preacherman,’ ‘Darktown Strutters,’ and ‘The River Niger,’ Mosley is recognised in the film industry.

Additionally, he portrayed one of the lead roles in Michael Mann`s feature debut, the 1979 television movie ‘The Jericho Mile’, as reported by Variety. Mosley leaves behind his three children, Toni Laudermick, and his partner.

