Robert Downey Jr enjoys day out with Oppenheimer cast, look who photo bombed!

A starry photograph just ahead of the release of Oppenheimer! Actor Robert Downey Jr shared a few photos of his recent outing with his co-actors from the film Oppenheimer which is set to hit theatres on 21 July. Downey took to Instagram on Sunday and posted two photos while hanging out with Emily Blunt, Cilian Murphy and Matt Damon in New York. The two photos were taken outdoors with the NYC skyline forming the backdrop.



In one of the pictures, Blunt's husband John Krasinski is seen photobombing the four superstars and all of them smile for the camera. Downey captioned the photos as "Linking up with my Oppenheimer cast mates...wait, is that a Krasinski photo bomb or might there be a surprise cameo???".



In the first photo where Krasinski is seen photobombing, a box of NYC thin crust pizza lies on the table.

About Oppenheimer



Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film is based on American physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer's life. The movie is based on the biography of Oppenheimer.



Murphy plays the role of Oppenheimer in the movie. J Robert Oppenheimer was an American physicist who is known as the "father of the atomic bomb" for his important role in the Manhattan Project which ultimately led to the development of world's first nuclear weapons.