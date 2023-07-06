Robert De Niro's grandson died of fentanyl-laced drugs, police investigate foul play

Shocking details in the case of actor Robert De Niro’s grandson’s death are coming out. De Niro’s grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez’s death was sudden and is now reported to have been because of drug overuse. Leandro’s mother Drena De Niro has claimed that he died of ingesting fentanyl-laced pills. He passed away at the age of 19 earlier this week. Drug overdose Reacting to an Instagram user’s enquiry on the cause of Leandro’s death, his mother Drena said, “Someone sold him [Leandro] fentanyl-laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him.

“So for all these people still f–king around selling and buying this s–t, my son is gone forever,” added Drena.

Leandro De Niro Rodriguez was found dead by his friend who went to visit him at his New York City apartment after not hearing from him for a few days. Law enforcement authorities had revealed that both drugs and drug paraphernalia were found near Leandro's body. The police are currently investigating the drug overdose case. The toxicology report is still awaited.

According to a report by New York Post, NYPD detectives in Narcotics Borough Manhattan South have been brought in to investigate Leandro's death. The detectives might look into who and if, anyone provided drugs to Leandro. Sudden death of De Niro's grandson Announcing his death to the world, Leandro’s mother posted on Instagram. She wrote, "My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly. You have been my joy, my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you. I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama. You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you. Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy.”

