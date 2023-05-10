Robert De Niro welcomes 7th child at 79! Know all about his early life, kids and their mothers

American actor Robert Anthony De Niro in his latest interviews revealed that he just welcomed his seventh child. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada's Brittnee Blair, he was there to promote his upcoming film "About My Father?" During the conversation, he corrected the host when she said that the 79-year-old actor has six kids to which he replied, "Seven, actually." "I just had a baby," adding to not expect any other details about the child or mother including the name. Here's everything you need to know about him and his family. Robert De Niro: Early life Robert Anthony De Niro born in Manhattan on August 17,143, is best known for his collaborations with Martin Scorsese. He is the only child of painter Virginia Admiral and Robert De Niro.

He has won several awards such as Academy Awards, the Cecil B DeMille Award, Golden Globe Award and a Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award. He is also known for his Oscar-nominated roles in Taxi Driver, The Deer Hunter, Awakenings, Cape Fear and Silver Linings. Niro is also well known for his television role in the HBO film The Wizard of Lies, for which he was later awarded the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie. Robert De Niro's Children Drena De Niro

After tieing the knot with his then-wife Abbott, the star adopted the actress' daughter from her previous relationship. Drena, born in 1971 took her stepdad's surname at the time. She has been following Robert's steps working as an actor but has also worked as a model and a DJ.

Raphael De Niro

Both Robert and Abott in November 1976 welcomed their son Raphael after seven months of their wedding. He is working as a real estate agent and has helped many A-list stars like Douglas Elliman building his home.

Aaron and Julian Kendrick De Niro

After his divorce from Abbott in 1988, Robert moved on with actress Toukie Smith that same year.

The couple 1996 welcomed their twin sons Aaron and Julian in October 1996 before their split the same year. Julian is following in his parent's footsteps in acting.

Elliot and Helen Grace De Niro

In 1997 De Niro married Grace Hightower and welcomed their son Elliot in March of the same year. Elliot was diagnosed with autism in 2016 and is best known for his accomplishments in tennis in the Special Olympics.

The couple in Dec 2011 welcomed their second child via surrogate, and have kept their youngest child out of the spotlight.

Baby No 7