'Riverdale' actress Madelaine Petsch to star in, produce debut feature ‘Jane’

‘Riverdale’ actress Madelaine Petsch will next star as lead and produce ‘Jane’, a debut feature film from Creator+, a studio and streaming platform.

It will be a psychological thriller that explores issues of social media anxiety and mental health from the perspective of a high school student. Madelaine Petsch will play the high school student.

She is joined by the Grammy-nominated singer Chlöe Bailey, of the sister duo Chloe x Halle, the Oscar-winning actress Melissa Leo, Shrill actor Ian Owens and model Chloe Yu.

Sabrina Jaglom will direct Jane, while it is written by Jaglom and Rishi Rajani.

Production is expected to begin later this month in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Creator+ was founded by former YouTube executive Benjamin Grubbs and Silicon Valley investor Jonathan Shambroom, who tapped Wescott to lead the company’s content studio.