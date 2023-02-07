Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher's awkward photos together leave fans amused, even Mila Kunis calls them out

Oh, the awkwardness! Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher's recent photos at the red carpet have left fans amused and slightly confused. The two actors are starring in the Netflix film 'Your Place or Mine' which is set for a February 10 release and recently attended the red carpet premiere of their film.



The February 2 event saw the two stars posing together on the red carpet and fans couldn't help but notice how awkward they looked together. The film 'Your Place or Mine' has the two playing longtime best friends who decide to swap houses and one of them develops feelings for the other. While the two are romantically paired opposite each other in the upcoming rom-com, in reality, the actors appeared very uncomfortable posing with each other.



In one photo, Witherspoon, who wore a strapless teal mid-length dress and black heels, could be seen giving a slight smile as she leaned slightly toward a straight-face Kutcher, who was dressed in a charcoal suit and a denim shirt for the occasion. In another photo, Witherspoon could be seen posing with her arms crossed as Kutcher stands behind her, while the photo has the 'Legally Blonde' star standing with her arms clasped in front of her, as her co-star stood with his arms held behind his back.

Fans have since been pointing out how awkward the two look together.

I have been laughing all day at the Your Place or Mine premiere/press photos pic.twitter.com/B8p5RQvEtP — Mike (@michaelcollado) February 3, 2023 ×



“It’s the arms folded one for me, like do you know how much hate you must have for a costar to cross your arms on the red carpet?” one person tweeted, while another said., “It looks like they’re in two separate places and they copy and pasted them together in Photoshop."



"Who said romantic comedies are dead? Look at these two and their wonderful chemistry,” someone else joked.

This is giving “divorced parents forced to be in a photo by their kid” energy https://t.co/OuCMqbEatS — KB (@Kbethery) February 5, 2023 ×

Fans also compared the photos to the red carpet photos of Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac, who at the 2021 Venice Film Festival had shared a crackling chemistry on the red carpet as they promoted their new mini-series 'Scenes from Marriage'.