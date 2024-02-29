Rebecca Ferguson's co-stars cheer for her as she recalls calling out a co-actor for mistreating her
Ferguson recalled a time when she spoke up against a former co-star who was an absolute 'idiot' and who had screamed at her and mistreated her on a film set.
Looks like Rebecca Ferguson is quite similar to her character in Dune or at least has a similar attribute. In Dune, Ferguson's character used 'The Voice' to yield power and in real life she knows how powerful her voice can be.
In a recent appearance on the podcast series Reign with Josh Smith, Ferguson recalled a time when she spoke up against a former co-star who was an absolute 'idiot' and who had screamed at her and mistreated her on a film set. Ferguson did not name the actor but said that she ensured she would never work with him in the future.
While Ferguson ruled out two former costars in the podcast interview – namely, Hugh Jackman and Tom Cruise – speculations as to whom she might have been talking about as been rampant on social media ever since.
Celebs praise Rebecca Ferguson
Ferguson's previous co-star, Dwayne Johnson, praised the actress as he wrote on X, “Hate seeing this but love seeing her stand up to bulls–t. Rebecca was my guardian angel sent from heaven on our set. I love that woman.”
“I’d like to find out who did this,” Johnson added. The pair worked together on 2014’s Hercules.
Hate seeing this but love seeing her stand up to bullshit. Rebecca was my guardian angel sent from heaven on our set. I love that woman. I’d like to find out who did this.— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 28, 2024
One other previous costar got into the conversation, namely Emily Blunt, who worked with Ferguson on 2016’s The Girl on the Train and said the pair have “nothing but love between them.”
What Ferguson said about the co-star
During the interview, Ferguson revealed that the unnamed costar “was being so insecure and angry because this person couldn’t get the scenes out, and I think I was so vulnerable and uncomfortable that I got screamed at.”
The costar allegedly unleashed some choice words on Ferguson – causing her to walk off set in tears. She took matters into her own hands the very next day.
“I remember being so scared and I looked at this person and I said, ‘You can F off. I’m going to work towards a tennis ball. I never want to see you again,’” she recalled saying.
Ferguson recalled that a brief but important discussion followed with the director soon after and things improved on set.
“I’m not scared of the consequences of saying what I think,” Ferguson said. “So, I use my voice a lot.”