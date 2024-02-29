Rebecca Ferguson's co-stars cheer for her as she recalls calling out a co-actor for mistreating her

Looks like Rebecca Ferguson is quite similar to her character in Dune or at least has a similar attribute. In Dune, Ferguson's character used 'The Voice' to yield power and in real life she knows how powerful her voice can be.



In a recent appearance on the podcast series Reign with Josh Smith, Ferguson recalled a time when she spoke up against a former co-star who was an absolute 'idiot' and who had screamed at her and mistreated her on a film set. Ferguson did not name the actor but said that she ensured she would never work with him in the future.



While Ferguson ruled out two former costars in the podcast interview – namely, Hugh Jackman and Tom Cruise – speculations as to whom she might have been talking about as been rampant on social media ever since.



Celebs praise Rebecca Ferguson



Ferguson's previous co-star, Dwayne Johnson, praised the actress as he wrote on X, “Hate seeing this but love seeing her stand up to bulls–t. Rebecca was my guardian angel sent from heaven on our set. I love that woman.”

“I’d like to find out who did this,” Johnson added. The pair worked together on 2014’s Hercules.

One other previous costar got into the conversation, namely Emily Blunt, who worked with Ferguson on 2016’s The Girl on the Train and said the pair have “nothing but love between them.”