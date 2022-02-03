'Real Housewives of Orange County' cast member held hostage inside her home

Former 'Real Housewives of Orange County’ cast member Elizabeth Lyn Vargas was held captive for hours in her own home. She was held captive by a 33-year-old felon who according to her was “actively threatening the life of the victim.”

The man has been identified as Ryan Matthew Geraghty of Los Angeles. He is now in custody and being held on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, extortion and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

After two hours of the ordeal at Elizabeth’s home, police made their way inside her home and found the armed suspect. He was taken into custody thereafter.

Earlier, ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Dorit Kemsley was the victim of a home invasion in October, when three masked men broke into her Encino residence demanding to know where her valuables were. They got away with jewels, handbags and watches.

