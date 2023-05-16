Rachel Brosnahan on being considered for Lois Lane in Superman Legacy: 'It would be extraordinary'

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan has opened up about being reportedly shortlisted for the role of Lois Lane in James Gunn's much-anticipated upcoming DC movie Superman: Legacy. A report in The Hollywood Reporter claimed that Brosnahan is one of the four actresses being considered for the role. The other three are Emma Mackey, Phoebe Dynevor and Samara Weaving. The report had also revealed the actors that are shortlisted for the role of Superman and even Lex Luthor. When asked about it on The View, Brosnahan said, "I mean, look, take everything you read on the internet with a grain of salt is my first piece of advice."

She added, “Look, it would be extraordinary. I grew up watching Lois Lane, this incredibly talented journalist, far from a damsel in distress, and I would jump at the chance if it arose.” David Corenswet is one of the top contenders for the role of Superman. Nicholas Hoult, meanwhile, may almost be confirmed to essay the role of Lex Luthor, and evil genius and one of Man of Steel's biggest villains.

Earlier, Peter Safran, producer and the head of DC Studios along with Gunn, had explained that the movie will focus "on balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. He is the embodiment of truth, justice, and the American way. He is kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old-fashioned.” Why James Gunn can make a great Superman movie Gunn has the rare ability to revitalise and invigorate characters that augurs well for the Superman movie. Additionally, the potential for a lighter tone should be taken into account. Superman's previous depictions have been darker and more brooding, despite his status as a sunny, cheerful hero.

By infusing more heart into the Superman film, Gunn can restore the character's sense of hope and inspiration, which has always been a defining trait in the comics.

Superman: Legacy releases on July 11, 2025.

