Rachel Bilson reveals she and Rami Malek are 'good' post throwback pic issue

After an awkward tension between actress Rachel Bilson and Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek took place on the internet last month over a throwback photo, things have reportedly gotten calm.

Rachel Bilson revealed that Rami Malek connected with her weeks after she mentioned that he had asked her to remove a throwback photo she had casually shared on the internet. "Rami and I actually have talked since that came out. He connected with me, and we're all good. He was so sweet and we're totally fine now and we talked about it and we're good."

Rachel called Rami “gracious” and said she "totally understood where he was coming from and he understood me. And I was just so happy we were able to squash it and, like, move on."

Rachel Bilson had revealed last month that in 2019 when Rami Malek was nominated for an Oscar for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ she decided to post a throwback photo from when the actors were high school classmates on a senior trip to Broadway.

At the time, she said that she posted that photo “cause it's funny and I think it's so important to be able to make fun of yourself" but she said soon after he sent her a direct message on Instagram asking her to take it down because he prefers his privacy.

She said, "But it wasn't like, 'Hey! How are you?!' It was straight to, 'I would really appreciate if you take that down. I'm a really private person’.”

But things seemed to have come a full circle as Rachel Bilson and Rami Malek have moved on from the episode.