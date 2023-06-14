Priyanka Chopra vacation pics with Nick Jonas and daughter Malti are goals

After basking in the success of Citadel, Priyanka Chopra decided to take her much-needed break and embark on a family holiday. The actress travelled to Liverpool with her husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie, mother Madhu Chopra, mother-in-law Denise Jonas, and her best friend Tamanna Dutt.

Priyanka posted her moments on Instagram stating, "Magic (star sign) with #family." She posed for an adorable selfie with Nick Jonas in the first photograph. While Priyanka wore a white shirt and a cap, Nick donned a blue shirt and black sunglasses. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra) × In addition, the Mary Kom actress shared a photo with her buddy Tamanna Dutt. Malti Marie, Priyanka's baby girl, is also spotted in one of the pictures. Sitting in a baby chair, the munchkin can be seen playing with her small pocketbook. Along with this, there are photos of the family leaving for a railway station, with Priyanka carrying Malti and Nick carrying a backpack and a flask.

Soon after Priyanka posted the bunch of pictures, Nick Jonas commented with a heart emoji. The actress' manager Anjula Acharia also wrote, "She loves her Bvlgari bag." Fans reactions: Fans and followers also showered their love in the comment section. A user commented: "I love this family," while another said, "So beautiful."

Someone stated, "Little PC is growing faster." Another account said, "Desi girl pride of India." Calling the family beautiful, a user said, "Beautiful family. God bless."

Another user asserted: ‘Awwhh, thank you for sharing these important moments with us. You guys are very busy, but you manage to carve out and create time to be together for Family Time. I just want to reach out and squeeze a virtual hug." Priyanka Chopra's Movie Line up Priyanka Chopra last appeared in Citadel by the Russo Brothers. It was released on Prime Video on April 28, and has been renewed for a second season. Priyanka was also seen in Love Again.

In Bollywood, she will co-star in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.