Priyanka Chopra to team up with Celine Dion, Sam Heughan for romantic drama 'Text for You'

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra is teaming with Sam Heughan and singer Celine Dion for a romantic drama called 'Text For You'.

According to reports, the film is an English remake of the German-language film `SMS Fur Dich, which is based on Sofie Cramer`s novel.



The film revolves around a woman who, after tragically losing her fiance, starts to send romantic texts on his old mobile number. As the story proceeds, it turns out that the phone number had been reassigned to a man suffering from a similar heartbreak. The movie then proceeds with this new story.

The film is being directed by Jim Strouse who has also written the script, which Lauryn Kahnis will be re-writing.



`Text For You,` is being bankrolled by Thunder Road`s Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Esther Hornstein.

(With inputs from agency)