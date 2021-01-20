Priyanka Chopra is on a roll, has a film and her autobiography release soon

As promotions for ‘The White Tiger’ pick up steam, Priyanka Chopra was pictured with a copy of her autobiography ‘Unfinished’ too.

Busy with promotions, even if socially distanced, Priyanka Chopra revealed that she can now do her hair too and get ready without major help. "I must say, I’ve become quite the updo expert #VirtualPressJunketLife,” she said.

Priyanka is currently stuck in London due to the coronavirus lockdown in the country after a massive outbreak of an even more infectious strain of coronavirus. Priyanka was in London to shoot for her film ‘Text For You’ but got stuck there. She and husband Nick Jonas have been stuck in London. Priyanka Chopra wants to 'influx' Hollywood with South-Asian stories, hopes 'The White Tiger' will help people reflect on privilege

She was there to shoot for her film Text For You. While the shoot wrapped up earlier this month, she and her husband Nick Jonas could not leave for their home in the US and have been working from London itself.

Priyanka will soon kick off a 'virtual book tour' for Unfinished. It will be joined by Nick and YouTube star Lilly Singh.

Sharing details about the book tour, Priyanka shared a post on Instagram, writing, "It’s a dream and truly humbling to announce the first four dates of the virtual book tour for my memoir, #Unfinished, available around the world February 9th! @glennondoyle, @lilly, @nickjonas and @edward_enninful help me kick off the tour, and I can’t think of a better, or more inspiring, group of people to help me introduce this labour of love to the world. AND when you sign up for any of the US events, you’ll also receive a signed copy of the book (while supplies last & US shipping only)! Head to the link in bio to get your tickets now, and stay tuned for additional dates and events outside of the US and UK!"

Meanwhile, ‘The White Tiger’ releases on Netflix on January 22, Friday. It is directed by Ramin Bahrani and is based on Aravind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning book by the same name. As for the book, Unfinished will release on February 9.