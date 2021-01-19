Priyanka Chopra wants to 'influx' Hollywood with South-Asian stories, hopes 'The White Tiger' will help people reflect on privilege

Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for the release of her much-anticipated film 'The White Tiger'. The film is based on the Booker Prize- winner novel of the same name by Arvind Adiga and tells the story of Balram Halwai and his rise from a poor servant to a cunning entrepreneur. 'The White Tiger' is directed by Iranian-American filmmaker Ramin Bahrani and Priyanka also serves as one of the co-producers of the film.



While promoting the film, in an interview with Sky News Priyanka spoke about her vision of bringing south Asian stories into the west. She said it is the kind of story we need to see more of on-screen.

"I chased after this movie, actually, I read about it on Twitter," she said. "I had read this book about a decade ago. I was very excited and profoundly moved by it so when I read about the fact that it was being made by Netflix, I got my agents to call the producers and offered my services.

"Pinky as a part has really developed in the movie but I really wanted to be an EP (executive producer) on this to offer my support. And my belief is to be able to get South Asian stories influxed into Hollywood.

"We don't see enough representation in global entertainment, considering we're one-fifth of the world's population. So I was very, very excited to offer my support to this movie." She said that her hopes are that the story will make people who watch the film think about privilege.

"I think that it's a movie of self-reflection for the privileged to think about the rest of the world that lives in a completely different circumstance," she said.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka's husband, recently watched the film and showered praises for the actress on Instagram. The film released in theatres in the US on January 13 and Nick happened to watch a special preview of the film.

'The White Tiger' will be premiering in India on Netflix on January 22. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao, Mahesh Manjrekar and newcomer Adarsh Gourav who plays the lead in the film. The movie is based on Arvind Adiga's bestseller by the same name.