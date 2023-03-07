Pete Davidson, girlfriend involved in high-speed car crash in Beverly Hills. Details here

American actor-comedian Pete Davidson and his actress girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders were reportedly involved in a car accident in Beverly Hills, California. A TMZ report said that on Saturday night, Davidson was driving a Mercedes car at high speed and lost control and went over a curb, hit a fire hydrant, and then slammed into the side of a house. The report further said that no one was injured, though the police were called to the scene. The investigation at the moment indicates that drugs and alcohol were not involved in the accident, and no arrests or citations have been made yet.

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders began dating in December of last year, after Davidson's widely publicised split with Kim Kardashian. They first met during the filming of last summer's well-received horror-comedy film, Bodies Bodies Bodies.

Who is Pete Davidson?

Pete Davidson is an American comedian, actor, writer, and producer. He was born on November 16, 1993, in Staten Island, New York City, and grew up in a working-class family. Davidson began doing stand-up comedy at the age of 16 and eventually dropped out of St. Francis College to pursue a career in comedy.

He gained popularity as a cast member on the sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live (SNL) in 2014. Since then, he has appeared in various films and television shows, including Trainwreck, the semi-autobiographical The King of Staten Island, and The Suicide Squad. Davidson has also released a stand-up comedy special, Pete Davidson: Alive from New York, on Netflix.

Davidson is known for his edgy and controversial humour, which often touches on personal topics such as mental health, drug use, and relationships. He has been open about his struggles with borderline personality disorder, depression, and addiction, and has used his comedy as a way to address these issues.

Aside from his work in comedy, Davidson has also made headlines for his high-profile relationships, including with pop star Ariana Grande, actress Kate Beckinsale and Kardashian. He has been vocal about the impact that his mental health struggles have had on his relationships and personal life.

Who is Chase Sui Wonders?

Chase Sui Wonders is a model and actress, who is best known for the HBO Max series Generation and the aforementioned film Bodies Bodies Bodies. She is the niece of fashion designer Anna Sui and has modeled for her grandmother's fashion line. Wonders graduated from Harvard University with a degree in literature and studied acting at the Stella Adler Studio of Acting in New York City.

