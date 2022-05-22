Pete Davidson confirms leaving Saturday Night Live, shares emotional message

Pete Davidson is waving his final goodbye to Saturday Night Live'.



A day after the rumours, Pete himself confirmed that he's finally waving goodbye to the iconic show after giving the audience laugh attacks for eight seasons.



A few hours before the finale episode of the SNL 47th season, Pete shared the farewell video message. The actor joined the show in the year 2014 as the show's regular cast member.



Taking to the Instagram handle of SNL writer Dave Sirus, he shared a throwback video of him and comedian Jerrod Carmichael who's giving him a tight hug when he finally joined the show for the first time.



In the post caption, Pete recalled his SNL journey: ''This video was taken 8 years ago. Jerrod sent it to me last night and it made me super emotional in the best way. In the video, I had just gotten back from doing my very first update and sketch. It’s crazy to think that today I’ll be doing my last one. When I got the show I was 20 years old and I had no idea what I was doing.''



He added further, ''I still don’t but especially back then. I wasn’t really a sketch performer I was just a stand-up. I knew I could never keep up or go toe to toe with a Kenan Thompson or a Kate McKinnon so I was super scared at figuring out what I could possibly bring to or do for such a historic, respected show and platform. I figured since I’m a stand up I’ll just try my stand up and personal bits on Weekend Update as myself and I’m so glad I did. I got to share so much with this audience and literally grow up in front of your eyes. We were together through the good and the bad, the happiest and the darkest of times.''



In the last, he thanked all the team and producer Lorne Michaels for everything, ''I owe Lorne Michaels and everyone at SNL my life. I'm so grateful and I wouldn’t be here without them. I appreciate you guys always having my back and sticking up for me even when that wasn’t the popular opinion. Thank you for always believing in me and sticking by my side even when it seemed comical. Thank you for teaching me life values, how to grow up and for giving me memories that will last a lifetime. SNL is my home. I’m so happy and sad about tonight’s show. For so many reasons I can’t explain. Can’t wait to be back next year in a Mulaney musical number. ⁃ Resident young person Pete Davidson.''



During the show, Pete returned to his 'weekend update' desk, during which he recalled his whole journey and again appreciated producer Lorne for always supporting him.



Apart from Pete, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney also said goodbye to the show as series regulars.