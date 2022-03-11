'Peaky Blinders' season 6 gets a premiere date on Netflix

‘Peaky Blinders’ is returning and we have a release date for the hit show’s upcoming season 6.

Starring Cilian Murphy in the leading role, the Netflix show will get its season 6 premiere on June 10. It will be the final season of the hit series. There is, however, a film adaptation in the works.

The film is set to go into production in 2023.

The latest season of Peaky Blinders will run without actress Helen McRory who played the role of Aunt Polly in all seasons. She tragically died of cancer last April.

On the last season, Cilian Murphy told Variety, “I think this is the culmination of the series that hopefully improves upon the last season and makes the most recent one the richest and deepest one that we possibly can, partially because of all of the pandemic shit happening in the world and, of course, the really sad loss of [Helen] McCrory. I think we are determined to make this a special series and we have been extra committed to working hard. I think the fans will be pleased!” Oscars 2022: Quarantine no longer needed for attendees from outside of Los Angeles

In the UK, Peaky Blinders will air on BBC on February 27.