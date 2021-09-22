Patty Perez, 'Jackass' actor, dies at the age of 57

Actor Patty Perez, best known for her role in 'Jackass' movies, died last Friday, reports confirm.



Perez was combating health hazards, including diabetes, at the time of her death. Her family, through the GoFundMe page that they have set up to cover her funeral expenses, has confirmed the news. She was 57.

"If you knew our mom at any point in time she was so full of life. She made the best out of any situation, loved her kids with every fiber of her being and was there for anyone who needed it. She was a friend to everyone. We never stopped fighting for her. We had faith that everything was going to work out but it was her time. Our hearts are broken and life will never be the same without her," her daughter Priscilla wrote, reportedly.

Perez's widely known work was in the 'Jackass' movies, attracting digital attention later, where she played 'Goddess Patty'.



In another skit, Perez played herself titled 'Magic Trick' with Jason 'Wee Man' Acuna.

According to her GoFundMe page, Patty Perez is survived by her brothers Joe, Richard, and Gabriel, her grandmother Mary, and seven grandchildren, according to her GoFundMe page.