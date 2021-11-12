Paris Hilton stuns as a bride: Heiress marries Carter Reum in a star-studded ceremony

Paris Hilton stuns as an Oscar de la Renta bride as she got married to entrepreneur Carter Reum in a star-studded ceremony. The ceremony was a lavish affair at her late grandfather’s Bel-Air estate.

She confirmed the news as she took to Instagram to share the first wedding picture with a closeup of her glowing face. She wrote, “My forever begins today... ✨11/11 #JustMarried #ForeverHiltonReum,” flashing her veil over her face and her impressive engagement ring. We hope Taylor Swift gets a song this Saturday Night Live episode

Her stunning dress was made of mesh and covered in bright white floral appliques. It also featured a chic mock neckline and long sleeves.

Her look was complete with blonde tresses styled into a sleek bun with her side bangs curled and framing her face.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum announced they were engaged in February after dating for more than a year.

The guest list included Emma Roberts, Ashley Benson, and Bebe Rexha. They exchanged their vows in front of heiress’ mother Kathy, father Rick, brother Conrad, and aunt Kyle Richards.

