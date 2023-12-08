Oprah's ask, Spielberg's yes: Here's how The Color Purple remake came into being

In a Hollywood premiere that resonated with cheers, gasps, and tears, Warner Bros' The Color Purple took center stage at the David Geffen Academy Museum Theater. A feature adaptation of the 2005 Broadway musical, itself inspired by Alice Walker's 1982 novel and Steven Spielberg's 1985 Oscar-nominated film, the production promises to redefine musicals at the box office when it opens on Christmas Day.

As a producer of the original Broadway show and a key figure in Spielberg's 1985 film, Winfrey played an instrumental role in bringing the latest adaptation to life. During the premiere, she candidly shared the challenges of obtaining Spielberg's blessing, stating, "I had to call Steven... I called Steven and asked for permission." This simple yet pivotal request, made at the behest of producer Scott Sanders, marked the culmination of several years of persistent efforts. Winfrey revealed, "We’ve been asking him for several years… Steven wasn’t sure, then he said yes in 2018."

Spielberg, known for his discerning approach to revisiting past projects, explained the moment he decided to give the green light: "What made me say ‘yes’ was your production of The Color Purple musical on Broadway, which I thought was extraordinary." He acknowledged the team's ability to create an iteration that could stand on its own, stating, "My version being its context, but not defining it. This was relevant for our time for now for audiences today, and I entrusted Scott (Sanders) and Oprah."

Winfrey's journey to secure Spielberg's approval became a pivotal chapter in the narrative of The Color Purple. Her recounting of the story reflected not just a professional obligation but a personal connection to the material. She reminisced about the transformative impact of her casting in the original film, which changed the trajectory of her life. Winfrey recalled, "Seeing Steven Spielberg... put the idea in my head that I could have a studio one day called Harpo."

Early box office tracking indicates strong support, particularly among women, older audiences, and Black moviegoers. With projections suggesting an $8 million opening, the commercial success of The Color Purple will unfold in the post-Christmas and New Year's period.