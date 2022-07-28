'Oppenheimer' teaser: Christopher Nolan's next film reveals Cillian Murphy as father of atomic bomb. Watch

Our first look teaser at Christopher Nolan's next feature 'Oppenheimer' is finally here. It is likely the same teaser that the fans at the recently concluded San Diego Comic-Con were treated with. The film is a biographical take on the titular American theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who is remembered as the father of the atomic bomb for his contribution to the invention of the most destructive weapon the world had ever seen at the height of World War II. Played by Irish actor Cillian Murphy, a notable Nolan regular, the film explores his life and the circumstances surrounding the big invention and the destruction of life and property it wreaked on Japanese cities Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

The teaser begins with a voiceover that says, "The source from which the sun draws its power has been loosed." Then we see Murphy walking down the corridor in a suit and top hat, surrounded by photographers eager to capture the moment. The scene is in monochrome, but the entire film is likely in full colour.

We see the visuals of the fiery mushroom cloud that engulfed the two cities and obliterated all signs of life from them. Another voiceover says, “The world is changing, reforming. This is your moment." Perhaps Emily Blunt, who plays the role of Oppenheimer's wife Katherine Oppenheimer.

The teaser, probably wisely, does not show much of the film and the plot it will follow, but nevertheless leaves one intrigued. The man or, shall we say, character the film is based on makes for an interesting study, and now that Murphy is in the cast, there probably cannot be a more suitable person to play the role. He not only looks the part, but his dramatic chops will ensure he will do justice to the script (also penned by Nolan).

While Oppenheimer did invent the atomic bombs called 'Fat Man' and 'Little Boy', he was not an out-and-out evil person. He was a complicated man. During an interview, he appeared to express regret and horror at the weapon of mass destruction he helped create. He quoted a verse from the Hindi scripture the Bhagvad Gita in which to convince Arjuna to fight in the Mahabharata war, Krishna assumes his universal form and proclaims, "Now, I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds." He also opposed the creation of the hydrogen bomb, which would go on to make the atomic bomb look like a squib.

The film has a veritable army of well-known actors, including Robert Downey J., Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, and Matthew Modine also star.

Oppenheimer is the first big screen project by Nolan since 2002's 'Insomnia' that is not made under Warner Bros. This is a Universal film and was reportedly made on a $100 million budget.

'Oppenheimer' releases less than a year later on July 21, 2023.