‘Oppenheimer’ poster: Cillian Murphy becomes destroyer of worlds in Christopher Nolan biopic

A new poster of Christopher Nolan’s much-awaited upcoming film ‘Oppenheimer’ is here. The film follows the theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, the man who is referred to as the “father of atomic bomb” for his contribution to the Manhattan Project, which led to the development of first nuclear weapon. Irish actor Cillian Murphy plays the role in the movie. The poster takes the audience right into the fiery mushroom cloud, and in the middle of it is Oppenheimer himself. A tagline says “The world forever changes”. You can see the poster for yourself below.

Oppenheimer has a complicated legacy. It is said that he regretted helping build the most destructive weapons humanity has ever seen. The project he worked on directly resulted in hundreds of thousands of deaths in Japanese cities Hiroshima and Nagasaki. He later famously quoted the Bhagvan Gita, saying “Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds.”

‘Oppenheimer’ has a huge ensemble cast led by Murphy featuring several renowned names. Emily Blunt plays the role of Oppenheimer’s wife, Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer. Matt Damon stars as the Lieutenant General Leslie R. Groves, who was the head of the Manhattan Project. Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, Benny Safdie, Jack Quaid, Kenneth Branagh, Gary Oldman, Rami Malek, Dane DeHaan, Olivia Thirlby, among others also star.

‘Oppenheimer’ is the first film by Nolan since he cut ties with Warner Bros, the home of his films since ‘The Prestige’. He and the studio clashed over the release strategy of his last film ‘Tenet’. While Nolan wanted a pandemic release, the studio was not in favour of it and grudgingly agreed. Nolan also vehemently disagreed with Warner Bros’ strategy of releasing every theatrical film on HBO Max on the same day in 2021. ‘Oppenheimer’ is a Universal film.

‘Oppenheimer’ releases on July 21, 2023.