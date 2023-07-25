Oppenheimer: Florence Pugh's nude scene covered with CGI-dress in India and Middle East

If you have seen Oppenheimer already you’d know that the film has self censored certain intimate scenes in countries outside the US. The dark historical drama on Oppenheimer’s tryst with making the world’s first atomic bomb and then reeling with the internal pressure of bringing death upon humanity, also features some intimate scenes between Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh’s character.

There’s one scene in which the theoretical physicist sits naked across from Florence Pugh’s Jean Tatlock, a Communist Party member with whom he had a torrid affair. In the unedited version of the film, Pugh is topless as she converses with Murphy’s character in a hotel room. But in the sequence that plays in countries like India and the Middle Eastern region, her body is seen covered with a computer-generated black dress.

The makers had voluntarily decided to give these scenes a modest touch so that the film Oppenheimer can have a smooth release in these countries.

Oppenheimer has a U/A certificate by India’s film certification standards. Movies with the U/A certification “can contain moderate adult themes, that is not strong in nature and can be watched by a child below 12 years of age under parental guidance,” according to India’s Central Board of Film Certification.

Several countries in Asia and the Middle East have strict censorship mandates regarding sexuality, nudity and swearing.

Currently, Oppenheimer is in the middle of a controversy in India because of a quote used in teh film that comes from Hindu scripture Bhagavad Gita. Netizens have an issue with the line being used before the two characters get together for sex. The line goes like, “I am become Death, destroyer of worlds.”

Meanwhile, Oppenheimer has been performing well all over the world. Apart from Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer stars Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and Alden Ehrenreich.

