Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan's daughter plays a girl who loses part of her face in nuclear explosion

Christopher Nolan’s daughter plays an important role in her father’s film, Oppenheimer. His eldest daughter almost immediately agreed to do a part in the film that stars Cillian Murphy in the leading role. It so happened that his eldest daughter, Flora, visited the Oppenheimer set with his wife and producer Emma Thomas when the team was still looking for a young woman to play a girl who has her face damaged because of a nuclear explosion.

The director then had the idea to cast Flora in a then-open role. Christopher Nolan confirmed, “We needed someone to do that small part of a somewhat experimental and spontaneous sequence. So it was wonderful to just have her sort of roll with it.” The casting was impromptu and there wasn’t much thought behind it.

Nolan revealed, “Truthfully, I try not to analyse my own intentions,” and added, “But the point is that if you create the ultimate destructive power it will also destroy those who are near and dear to you. I suppose this was my way of expressing that in what, to me, were the strongest possible terms.”

Also read: Taylor Swift becomes first living artist in 60 years to have 4 albums simultaneously on Billboard Top 10 Oppenheimer: Cast and Release Date Oppenheimer will take us through the story of the creation of the atomic bomb during World War II, an effort spearheaded by J. Robert Oppenheimer and the US military. The film features stars like Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, and Robert Downey Jr., amongst others. Universal Pictures is releasing the film to theaters on July 21.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.