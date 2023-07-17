Taylor Swift becomes first living artist in 60 years to have 4 albums simultaneously on Billboard Top 10

Taylor Swift never ceases to amaze her critics and fans alike. The pop star made another record with Speak Now (Taylor’s version) as she has now become the first living artist in nearly 60 years who has four albums simultaneously in the top 10 Billboard 200 chart. All her albums, Midnights, Lover, Folklore, and Speak Now have joined the top 10 Billboard chart. Her newest album sits pretty at number 1.

Prior to this, the only other artist who achieved this feat was Herb Alpert in 1966. He did it with albums – Going Places, Whipped Cream & Other Delights, South of the Border, and The Lonely Bull. Following Prince’s death in 2016, the star had five albums in the top 10 — The Very Best of Prince, Purple Rain, The Hits/The B-Sides, Ultimate, and 1999.

Meanwhile, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) marked Taylor Swift’s 12th No. 1 album on Billboard’s chart and her third re-recorded and re-released album. The album is a hit and features some of her best works like “Mine,” “Dear John,” “Back to December” and “Ours.” Taylor Swift released Speak Now (Taylor's Version) on July 7 At the time of releasing the album, Taylor Swift took to social media to announce that it will drop on July 7. She had then captioned the excited post: “It’s here. It’s yours, it’s mine, it’s ours. It’s an album I wrote alone about the whims, fantasies, heartaches, dramas, and tragedies I lived out as a young woman between 18 and 20.”

She continued, “I remember making tracklist after tracklist, obsessing over the right way to tell the story. I had to be ruthless with my choices, and I left behind some songs I am still unfailingly proud of now. Therefore, you have 6 From The Vault tracks! I recorded this album when I was 32 (and still growing up, now) and the memories it brought back filled me with nostalgia and appreciation. For life, for you, for the fact that I get to reclaim my work. Thank you a million times, for the memories that break our fall.”

