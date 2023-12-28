One of the loveliest people I've met: Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham heaps praise on Tom Cruise
Hannah Waddingham, known for her role in Ted Lasso, defended her Mission: Impossible 8 co-star Tom Cruise.
Hannah Waddingham, known for her Emmy-winning role in Ted Lasso, recently appeared on ITV’s James Martin’s Saturday Morning and took a moment to defend her co-star Tom Cruise. Waddingham, who joined the cast of Mission: Impossible 8 in March, praised Cruise as one of the "loveliest and encouraging, positive and inspiring human beings" she has ever met.
Among other things, Tom Cruise has faced criticism for his association with controversial religious movement of Scientology. Critics have raised concerns about the church's practices and its impact on individuals, questioning Cruise's role as a prominent figure within the organisation.
“I have to say, I have a real problem with anybody that goes at [Tom Cruise] now. Having met him and having spent five days intensely…He is without doubt one of the loveliest and encouraging, positive and inspiring human beings I have ever met. Isn’t he gorgeous? I have no time for anyone saying anything about him," Waddingham said.
The actress, who has yet to reveal details about her character in the upcoming film, shared insights into her experience filming on the USS George H.W. Bush fighter carrier. She mentioned spending five intense days with Cruise and expressed eagerness for another significant scene once production resumes.
Waddingham, having grown up around boats due to her father's involvement in the river police, felt at ease during the nautical scenes, assuring Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie, "I've got this down."
Mission: Impossible 8 was initially scheduled for a June 28, 2024 release but faced a delay to May 23, 2025, due to production challenges related to strikes. Despite setbacks, the film is anticipated to distinguish itself with a three-week exclusive Imax run, aiming to recapture the success of its predecessor, Dead Reckoning Part One.