One of the loveliest people I've met: Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham heaps praise on Tom Cruise

Hannah Waddingham, known for her Emmy-winning role in Ted Lasso, recently appeared on ITV’s James Martin’s Saturday Morning and took a moment to defend her co-star Tom Cruise. Waddingham, who joined the cast of Mission: Impossible 8 in March, praised Cruise as one of the "loveliest and encouraging, positive and inspiring human beings" she has ever met.

Among other things, Tom Cruise has faced criticism for his association with controversial religious movement of Scientology. Critics have raised concerns about the church's practices and its impact on individuals, questioning Cruise's role as a prominent figure within the organisation.

“I have to say, I have a real problem with anybody that goes at [Tom Cruise] now. Having met him and having spent five days intensely…He is without doubt one of the loveliest and encouraging, positive and inspiring human beings I have ever met. Isn’t he gorgeous? I have no time for anyone saying anything about him," Waddingham said.