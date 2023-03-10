No Hard Feelings trailer: Jennifer Lawrence gets steamy in raunchy comedy. Watch

A trailer for the upcoming bawdy comedy movie No Hard Feelings is here. Starring Jennifer Lawrence, the film is directed by Good Boys helmer Gene Stupnitsky who has also written the film with John Phillips. Maddie (Lawrence) works as an Uber driver who loses her car to the government. She is about to lose her childhood home when she comes across an intriguing job opportunity. A wealthy couple is seeking someone to "date" their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, before he goes off to college. The date part involves, of course, having sex with him. Since the boy is awkward and socially inept, they are hoping a sexual experience with an actual woman can change that.

However, Maddie is surprised to learn that Percy is not an easy target. You can watch the trailer above. The film certainly looks interesting. It is not super-fresh or innovative as far as such comedy movies go, but it promises a good time. Lawrence has earlier shown she has oodles of comedic talent and she looks perfect in the role. And this is easily her first film that is an out-and-out comedy.

The official synopsis of No Hard Feelings reads, "On the brink of losing her childhood home, Maddie (Lawrence) discovers an intriguing job listing: wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to “date” their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, before he leaves for college. To her surprise, Maddie soon discovers the awkward Percy is no sure thing."

No Hard Feelings releases on June 23.

