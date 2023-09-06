Nirvana's 'In Utero' 30th anniversary deluxe edition with unreleased tracks to be out soon

Nirvana will soon be releasing some new music. Well, never-released-before tracks ahead of the 30th anniversary for their third and final album, In Utero. The album is usually overlooked as it marked the beginning of the end of the band. Their star performer, Kurt Cobain died less than eight months after it was released.

Nirvana’s second studio album, Nevermind includes some of the best and most rebellious rock music. Most would admit, it includes Kurt Cobain’s best-ever-songs. Hence, a 30th anniversary deluxe edition will be out soon from Universal, which collects all of the album’s songs and outtakes along with two full concerts from the tour in support of the album, bringing together 72 tracks — with 53 of them unreleased. This will be out on October 27.

Along with full concerts from Los Angeles and Seattle, there are six bonus live tracks from Springfield, New York and Rome. Veteran producer and engineer Jack Endino who helmed the band’s 1988 debut Bleach—reconstructed the live tracks from stereo soundboard tapes for this year’s reissue.

Also, the album’s original twelve songs, along with five bonus tracks and B-sides, have been newly remastered from the original analog master stereo tapes by Bob Weston at Chicago Mastering Services. This will be available exclusively at online stores and will be limited to 3000 units worldwide.

