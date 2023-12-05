LIVE TV
Nicolas Cage wants to move to TV, bid goodbye to films

New DelhiEdited By: Zeba KhanUpdated: Dec 05, 2023, 02:11 PM IST
Nicolas has about three to four films in the pipeline before he can bid goodbye to the movie world. 

Nicolas Cage wants to cut short his film career after being a part of the world of films for decades now. In a new interview, the actor revealed that he wants to pivot to TV and leave movies. “I feel I’ve pretty much said what I’ve had to say with cinema. I think I have to do maybe three or four more movies before I can get there, and then hopefully switch formats and go into some other way of expressing my acting,” said Nicolas Cage. 

Nicolas Cage has a newfound liking for TV

The actor has found a new liking for TV after his son showed him Breaking Bad “like last year” and it made him “very interested in immersion streaming with episodic television.” He said, “I have seen things that can be done now with characters and the time they’re given to express themselves. I saw Bryan Cranston stare at a suitcase for an hour on one episode of Breaking Bad. We don’t have time to do that in a feature film, so maybe television is the next best step for me. We’ll see.”

Cage feels he’s “explored the margins of film performance” and “done every genre,” to the point that “the only thing I haven’t done is Broadway and I haven’t done a television show.” 

He added, “Where do I go that would challenge me and stretch me and make me grow in some way? Where would I go where I would learn? How do I pour yeast on my education as an actor? I don’t know if I have anything else to learn in cinema. I might have something to learn in television.”

One big reason he wants to distance himself from the movies is the commitment they ask. He wants to now focus on family and “spend some quality time with my family. And I’m going to be 60 next month and my dad died at 75. So it’s like, if I’m lucky, I have more years than he did, but I don’t know. And so what am I going to do with my next 15 years? Well, what’s important? What’s important is my children and I have a baby daughter. And if I can find an episodic show to do that stays in one place where I don’t have to keep leaving, we can all be together.”

