Killers of the Flower Moon to be available on digital and on-demand streaming

Good news for those who are waiting to watch Martin Scorsese’s latest film Killers of the Flower Moon but have missed its theatrical run. The three-hour-long film will now be available on digital and on-demand streaming beginning December 5. The film will land on digital after a dreamy run at film festivals including Cannes and then theatres. It was released theatrically in October.

Killers of the Flower Moon is adapted from David Grann’s 2017 novel. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro in leading roles along with Lily Gladstone. The film’s story takes place amid the ‘Reign of Terror,’ a period that refers to the mysterious murders that took place after major oil deposits were discovered on the Osage nation’s land in the early 1920s. The Osage Reign of Terror was a two-decade-long string of brutal murders that targeted the Osage community after their land, hitherto considered too rocky and without much value and "gifted" to them by white settlers, yielded immense wealth from oil reserves. The Osage, like many other Native American tribes, had a history of loss, displacement, and struggle, and the sudden influx of wealth turned them into the richest people per capita in the United States.

Called a “masterpiece” by many critics and netizens, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon saw a thumping debut at Cannes. It even won Best Feature of 2023 by the New York Film Critics Circle, and received the Gotham Historical Icon and Creator Tribute at the Gotham Awards where it won best score.