Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra move out of their $20 mn LA mansion, in a legal battle with seller

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are no longer living in their sprawling mansion in Los Angeles. The house that the star couple bought in 2019 for a whopping $20 million has turned into a nightmare for them after a series of issues and damages in the house.



Priyanka, Nick, and their 2-year-old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas have moved to another property while construction continues to repair their mansion.

The water damage in the luxury property led to a mold infestation that made the house “virtually unlivable” and “dangerous from a health perspective to occupy,” the complaint states, per Page Six. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra) × The couple is currently in a legal battle with the builder. The couple's trustee has filed the lawsuit, who are seeking “consequential damages.”



The luxury property boasts seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a temperature-controlled wine room, a chef’s kitchen, an indoor basketball court, an entertainment lounge, a home theatre, and a spa with a steam shower.



As per the lawsuit, the problems started soon after the couple moved into the house after buying it in 2019. The problem started with the pool and spa as they faced issues like “porous waterproofing” that “fostered mold contamination and related issues.”