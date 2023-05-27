Netflix's The Witcher renewed for season 5 ahead of season 3 debut

Ahead of its comeback to Netflix with a third season this summer, The Witcher has been renewed for season 5. During an interview with Deadline, Sophie Holland, the casting director of the show, revealed that the show will indeed come back for at least fifth time. Notably, the third season will be divided in two parts. Henry Cavill, who has portrayed the titular role of Geralt of Rivia, earlier announced his departure from the role. Liam Hemsworth will step into the shoes of the iconic silver-haired monster slayer. There has also been an official confirmation that Hemsworth will continue embodying the character for an extended duration.

"We’re just about to start filming on season four with Liam Hemsworth and there will be a short gap then we go straight into season five," Sophie told Deadline. What is The Witcher TV series all about? Created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and based on stories penned by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher TV series is based on the book series of the same name written by Andrzej Sapkowski. It follows the adventures of Geralt. Set in a fantasy world called The Continent, the series explores Geralt's encounters with various supernatural creatures and his role in maintaining balance in a world plagued by conflicts between humans, monsters, and other mythical beings.

The show incorporates elements of dark fantasy, magic, political intrigue, and moral ambiguity. Geralt navigates a complex world where he faces not only deadly monsters but also prejudices, political schemes, and personal demons. Along his journey, our hero becomes entangled in the fates of powerful sorceresses, princesses, and other intriguing characters, all while discovering his own destiny. The Witcher season 3 release date The Witcher season 3 will begin streaming on June 29, 2023.

