Netflix unveils viewership figures for 99 per cent of its library

Netflix, the global streaming giant, has taken a significant stride towards transparency by divulging viewership data for 99 per cent of its expansive catalogue, comprising more than 18,000 titles available worldwide. The company recently published its inaugural report, titled What We Watched, encapsulating viewing statistics from January to June 2023. This marks the commencement of a planned semi-annual tradition, aiming to present a holistic view of viewership rather than focusing solely on top-performing content.

In a blog post, Netflix expressed the belief that this initiative, combined with its weekly Top 10 and Most Popular lists, will provide creators and industry stakeholders with deeper insights into audience preferences and resonances. The company acknowledged that 60 per cent of the titles in the first-half study had previously appeared in the Top 10 at some point, demonstrating a correlation between top-performing content and the overall viewership data.

The move towards transparency addresses long-standing concerns from Hollywood guilds, such as the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), regarding the lack of clarity in streaming data. This issue became a focal point during recent dual strikes, with industry professionals often describing the streaming data as being confined to a "black box." Netflix's commitment to sharing more information, surpassing its streaming peers, began with the publication of weekly Top 10 lists in 2021 and representation in Nielsen's weekly snapshots.

During a media conference call, Co-CEO Ted Sarandos reflected on Netflix's evolution during the past decade and a half, acknowledging past criticism for operating in secrecy. The enhanced transparency, according to Sarandos, is part of the ongoing effort to align with industry standards as streaming becomes more mainstream. The release of comprehensive viewing data is not solely motivated by Netflix's foray into advertising, clarified Sarandos. Instead, it seeks to offer verified numbers to industry stakeholders, akin to third-party verification by entities like Nielsen. The new report includes any title, whether original or licensed, watched for at least 50,000 hours in the six-month period, providing a broader scope while still reflecting familiar trends seen in the weekly charts.

However, there is a crucial methodology change in the new report, as data is now expressed in terms of hours viewed, deviating from Netflix's internal metric of "views" introduced since June. This shift has been adopted by both WGA and SAG-AFTRA in their latest contracts for streaming transparency and performance bonuses.