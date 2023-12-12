Netflix back in action: What caused the global binge-fest to pause for hours?
Story highlights
On Monday, Netflix users globally faced a significant interruption in their streaming experience due to a mysterious "tvq-pb-101" error message.
On Monday, Netflix users around the globe encountered an unexpected hurdle as they attempted to stream their favorite shows. The culprit of this momentary pause in the global binge-watching extravaganza issue was identified by a cryptic "tvq-pb-101" error message. It felt like the day the world stood still, and we are exaggerating only slightly.
The stoppage reportedly persisted for almost three hours. As per The Verge, it lasted from approximately 5 pm ET until it was resolved around 8 pm ET. Despite Netflix's widespread availability and massive subscriber base, this disruption stood out from the usual minor outages.
The glitch manifested inconsistently, causing frustration for users worldwide. At The Verge, writers and editors across different locations reported a split experience — some could stream without a hitch, while others encountered the troublesome error message. The sporadic nature of the outage left users in a state of uncertainty.
Netflix's status page initially failed to reflect the ongoing issues, leaving users in the dark for a couple of hours before finally acknowledging the disruption. Finally acknowledging the disruption, the status page reluctantly switched from its usual green checkmark to a more candid acknowledgment of the ongoing issue. Soon the green checkmark returned, signaling the restoration of normalcy in the digital realm.