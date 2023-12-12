On Monday, Netflix users around the globe encountered an unexpected hurdle as they attempted to stream their favorite shows. The culprit of this momentary pause in the global binge-watching extravaganza issue was identified by a cryptic "tvq-pb-101" error message. It felt like the day the world stood still, and we are exaggerating only slightly.

The stoppage reportedly persisted for almost three hours. As per The Verge, it lasted from approximately 5 pm ET until it was resolved around 8 pm ET. Despite Netflix's widespread availability and massive subscriber base, this disruption stood out from the usual minor outages.

The glitch manifested inconsistently, causing frustration for users worldwide. At The Verge, writers and editors across different locations reported a split experience — some could stream without a hitch, while others encountered the troublesome error message. The sporadic nature of the outage left users in a state of uncertainty.