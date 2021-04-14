Morgan Wallen shares message of 'change' amid N-word scandal

Country music star Morgan Wallen is back on Instagram after staying away from the channel for over two months. He’s come back with a message for his fans, acknowledging past mistakes and letting the world know that he’s working on himself.

He wrote in a post he shared: “I wanted to let you guys know that…[I] feel like I’ve really worked on myself. I’m proud of the work I’ve put in, and in many ways thankful to have had the time to do it. I will always strive to be better. Not only has this time revealed to me the ways in which I want to improve, but it’s also reminded me that I am still very proud of who I am and the man I am becoming.”

The lengthy post has got a lot of traction since it has been shared.

In his post, Walden added that while his time out of the spotlight has been “very valuable” to him “in many ways,” he feels that he needs more of it. “Therefore [I] will not be performing tour dates this summer. It means I won’t be playing festivals or the Luke Bryan tour dates. But it’s important to me personally, if you can, still go to these shows — support country music. Country music is back and that’s a beautiful damn thing.”

“2020… man, what a tough year for so many. For me, my tough year carried into 2021,” Wallen continued in his Instagram post. “I’ve made some mistakes, I’m figuring those out and I apologized because I was truly sorry and have been making my amends.”

Morgan Wallen had been bashed for a video in which he was seen using the N-word, in conversation with friends. Following the incident, Wallen’s music was removed from SiriusXM Satellite Radio and iHeartRadio, and many other stations, along with Apple Music and Pandora. Morgan Wallen suspended from label after singer used racial slur

The singer-songwriter had then issued a video apology.