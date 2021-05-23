Mindy Kaling squashes engagement rumours in a very smart way

Mindy Kaling is placing engagement rumours to rest for some time.



Kaling responded to speculations that were going around on social media about her getting engaged. She was recently spotted wearing a ring on her left ring finger.

Mindy Kaling's son Spencer's middle name has an Indian connection

The viral photo was captured after the 41-year-old star grabbed dinner at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica where she was photographed wearing a big diamond ring. Mindy recently took to Twitter to squash all the rumours in a very smart way.

“Normalize unmarried women wearing rings on their ring finger without a hubbub,” Mindy tweeted.

Normalize unmarried women wearing rings on their ring finger without a hubbub — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) May 21, 2021 ×



Kaling has always kept her personal life closely guarded from the media glare, Mindy, who is the mother of two and welcomed her second child - a boy last year and has never revealed the father's identity publicly.