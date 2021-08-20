Mike Richards resigns as host Of Jeopardy!

Mike Richards will no longer be hosting Jeopardy!

This comes after questions have continued about him being roped in. There has been a scrutiny over earlier allegations of a hostile work environment, as well as inappropriate comments he allegedly made about women on a podcast that he once hosted.

In a statement, Mike said, "I will be stepping down as host effective immediately.”

"It pains me that these past incidents and comments have cast such a shadow on Jeopardy! as we look to start a new chapter," he said, adding that he had been honored to be tapped to fill the role that was defined by the late Alex Trebek.

Controversy intensified when an old podcast resurfaced. It was reported that from 2013 to 2014, Mike Richards hosted a podcast called The Randumb Show, in which he "repeatedly used offensive language and disparaged women's bodies."

Read Mike’s statement here:

Dear Team,

As I mentioned last week, I was deeply honored to be asked to host the syndicated show and was thrilled by the opportunity to expand my role. However, over the last several days it has become clear that moving forward as host would be too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right move for the show. As such, I will be stepping down as host effective immediately. As a result, we will be canceling production today.

SPT will now resume the search for a permanent syndicated host. In the meantime, we will be bringing back guest hosts to continue production for the new season, details of which will be announced next week.

I want to apologize to each of you for the unwanted negative attention that has come to Jeopardy! over the last few weeks and for the confusion and delays this is now causing. I know I have a lot of work to do to regain your trust and confidence.

Mike

