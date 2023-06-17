Michael Cera and Aubrey Plaza's almost-marriage! A joke that nearly became reality

Michael Cera and Aubrey Plaza apparently almost got married as a joke! During a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the actor, best known for his role in Superbad, shared a quirky anecdote about nearly getting married while driving through Las Vegas. Cera mentioned that they had considered finding an Elvis-style chapel to obtain a marriage certificate. The plan, however, was to get a quick divorce afterward, so they could jokingly refer to each other as "my ex-husband" and "my ex-wife" at a young age, around 20. Cera and Plaza began dating after meeting on the set of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World in 2016.

When Plaza praised Cera

Although their romantic relationship lasted for about a year and a half, Plaza revealed on the RuPaul: What's the Tee? podcast that they remained close friends. She described Cera as a special person and one of the funniest individuals she knows, emphasising the strong connection they share.