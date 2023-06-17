Michael Cera and Aubrey Plaza's almost-marriage! A joke that nearly became reality
During a recent interview, Michael Cera, known for his role in Superbad, revealed a humorous incident where he and Aubrey Plaza nearly got married as a joke while driving through Las Vegas.
Michael Cera and Aubrey Plaza apparently almost got married as a joke! During a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the actor, best known for his role in Superbad, shared a quirky anecdote about nearly getting married while driving through Las Vegas. Cera mentioned that they had considered finding an Elvis-style chapel to obtain a marriage certificate. The plan, however, was to get a quick divorce afterward, so they could jokingly refer to each other as "my ex-husband" and "my ex-wife" at a young age, around 20. Cera and Plaza began dating after meeting on the set of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World in 2016.
When Plaza praised Cera
Although their romantic relationship lasted for about a year and a half, Plaza revealed on the RuPaul: What's the Tee? podcast that they remained close friends. She described Cera as a special person and one of the funniest individuals she knows, emphasising the strong connection they share.
"He’s a very special … I mean, we love each other. We’re still really good friends. He’s just a weird little freak, and we speak the same language. … He’s one of the funniest people I know," she said.
Cera returns admiration for Plaza
Cera also expressed admiration for Plaza, particularly her unwavering commitment to her work. He praised her for excelling in her career and taking on various producing and project development endeavors. Cera specifically mentioned his appreciation for her work in the film Ingrid Goes West, highlighting its brilliance.
He said, “She’s always been so committed to everything that she does. It’s not surprising to me that she’s doing really well. The thing that’s surprising to me is how much she’s producing and putting together projects. It’s amazing. Ingrid Goes West? That was so great.”
Plaza eventually married writer and director Jeff Baena in 2021, while Cera tied the knot with Nadine in 2017.
