ugc_banner

Michael Cera and Aubrey Plaza's almost-marriage! A joke that nearly became reality

New DelhiEdited By: Kshitij Mohan RawatUpdated: Jun 17, 2023, 11:15 AM IST

Michael Cera and Aubrey Plaza almost got married over a joke! Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

During a recent interview, Michael Cera, known for his role in Superbad, revealed a humorous incident where he and Aubrey Plaza nearly got married as a joke while driving through Las Vegas. 

Michael Cera and Aubrey Plaza apparently almost got married as a joke! During a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the actor, best known for his role in Superbad, shared a quirky anecdote about nearly getting married while driving through Las Vegas. Cera mentioned that they had considered finding an Elvis-style chapel to obtain a marriage certificate. The plan, however, was to get a quick divorce afterward, so they could jokingly refer to each other as "my ex-husband" and "my ex-wife" at a young age, around 20. Cera and Plaza began dating after meeting on the set of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World in 2016. 

When Plaza praised Cera

Although their romantic relationship lasted for about a year and a half, Plaza revealed on the RuPaul: What's the Tee? podcast that they remained close friends. She described Cera as a special person and one of the funniest individuals she knows, emphasising the strong connection they share.

"He’s a very special … I mean, we love each other. We’re still really good friends. He’s just a weird little freak, and we speak the same language. … He’s one of the funniest people I know," she said.

Cera returns admiration for Plaza

Cera also expressed admiration for Plaza, particularly her unwavering commitment to her work. He praised her for excelling in her career and taking on various producing and project development endeavors. Cera specifically mentioned his appreciation for her work in the film Ingrid Goes West, highlighting its brilliance.

He said, “She’s always been so committed to everything that she does. It’s not surprising to me that she’s doing really well. The thing that’s surprising to me is how much she’s producing and putting together projects. It’s amazing. Ingrid Goes West? That was so great.”

Plaza eventually married writer and director Jeff Baena in 2021, while Cera tied the knot with Nadine in 2017.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

RELATED

Heart of Stone: Release date, cast, plot, and everything you need to know about Gal Gadot's film

Bill Cosby sued for sexual assault by nine women in Nevada

30 years of Jurassic Park: How Steven Spielberg's blockbuster Inspired a generation of palaeontologists

Topics