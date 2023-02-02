Michael B Jordan unveils 'Creed 3' new poster, film to release on this date
The 'Creed' sequel wraps up with Adonis making peace with his late father`s burdensome legacy, and Rocky traveling to Vancouver to bury the hatchet with his estranged son and meet his grandson.
Hollywood star Michael B Jordan, on Wednesday, unveiled a new poster of his upcoming sports drama film 'Creed 3'. The film is the third installment in the hugely successful Creed franchise which Jordan has been a part of since the first film. 'Creed 3' also marks Jordan`s debut directorial film.
Taking to Instagram, Jordan shared the poster which he captioned, "Adonis & Dame face off in #Creed3 In theaters 3/3/23."
According to Variety, Tessa Thompson will reprise her role as Donnie's girlfriend Bianca and Phylicia Rashad will return as his stepmother Mary Anne.
Jonathan Majors is joining the cast as Anderson Dame, an apparent antagonist to Adonis.'Creed III' will be the first `Rocky` film without Sylvester Stallone, who created the character and played the ultimate underdog Rocky Balboa in eight movies, at least making an appearance.
Plot details for the third chapter in the spinoff series have been kept under wraps. As per Variety, when Jordan announced in 2021 that he would step behind the camera for the first time, he called directing an "aspiration, but the timing had to be right".
He said, "This franchise and, in particular, the themes of `Creed III` are deeply personal to me. I look forward to sharing the next chapter of Adonis Creed`s story with the awesome responsibility of being its director and namesake."The film, which was shot using Imax cameras, began production in early 2022 and wrapped in the middle of the year.