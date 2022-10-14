Meryl Streep to become a grandmother again, Grace Gummer expecting first child with Mark Ronson

Hollywood legend Meryl Streep's daughter Grace Gummer is expecting her first child with her husband Mark Ronson, which means that the veteran actress is going to become a granny to a little munchkin once again. Meryl's daughter recently confirmed the news by showing off her growing baby bump out in public.

According to Mirror's inside source, the couple is "thrilled" to welcome their first kid. Meanwhile, PageSix reported that music producer Mark "always wanted to be a dad".

Mark Ronson doesn't shy away from a little online PDA to make her wife feel loved. He often shares posts on his social media to sing praises of his wife. And, his posts are just too adorable for words.

To wish his ladylove on their wedding anniversary, the Uptown Funk chart-topper penned a heartfelt tribute for his wife and called her the "most incredible human being".

He wrote on Instagram, "When people used to tell me their spouse was their best friend, I thought they were spouting hallmark nonsense or that they were some freak anomaly of love. Or maybe I just married the most incredible human being around. Happy Anniversary to my darlingest, you've made me happy beyond my wildest. (sic)"

After dating for about a year, they tied the knot on Mark's 46th birthday in an intimate country ceremony. They completed one year of matrimony in August.

Back in February 2019, Meryl's eldest daughter, Mamie, welcomed a baby boy and embraced parenthood with open arms. Meryl's son Henry and his wife, Tamryn, are already parents to little Ida. And, Meryl's third grandkid is on its way.