Megan Thee Stallion to feature in Marvel's 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law'?

American rapper Megan The Stallion, who was recently in the news for her legal battle with her label, has now revealed that she was inspired by people like Queen Latifah and Ice Cube who easily transitioned into acting from their musical careers. In the new interview, she also shared that she is not only interested in acting, but also in directing and producing good projects.

While speaking to The Cut, the rapper shared, "When I look at them, it inspired me to take it further than just music. I don't feel like I'm only going to be an actress, I feel like I'm also going to be a director and I'm also going to be a producer."

So, it's confirmed that the rapper will soon try her hands at acting, direction and production but will she star in 'She-Hulk: Attorney At Law'? This is still unclear! But fans are keeping their fingers crossed for this divine union between Stallion and MCU.

Her interview has come at a time when rumours of her cameo appearance in 'She-Hulk: Attorney At Law' are doing rounds. It is being reported that the rapper is going to play a "fictionalized version" of herself in "a number of episodes of the series."

More information about the Grammy-winning artist's surprise entry in MCU is awaited!

'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' is a legal comedy that centres around Jennifer Walters (played by Tatiana Maslany), who inherits similar powers from her cousin Bruce Banner aka The Hulk.

The series is directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia. The third episode of the show debuts this Thursday, September 1st.