Amber Heard's sister calls MTV 'disgusting and desperate' for VMAs' Johnny Depp appearance

Hollywood actress Amber Heard's sister has slammed MTV for featuring Johnny Depp in its 2022 Video Music Awards. In a social media post, Whitney Heard called MTV 'desperate and disgusting'. She also shared another post on her Instagram stories to show her support for her sister.

"@MTV you're disgusting and clearly desperate! I really hope that none of the people that made this call have daughters," Whitney Heard wrote.

In an Instagram Story, Whitney wrote, "I stand with Amber Heard", alongside an image that referred to the prestigious award ceremony as "DVMAs", where DV stands for domestic violence..

In the pre-recorded skit, Johnny is seen dressed as MTV's iconic Moonman logo. "I just want you guys to know that I'm available for birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes, any old thing you need. And you know what? I needed the work," the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor said at MTV VMAs 2022.

Johnny Depp has won five MTV Movie Awards till date.

After a six-week-long trial, the jury had ruled that Heard has defamed Depp by calling herself a “public figure representing domestic abuse”. She was ordered to pay him over $10 million in damages.

