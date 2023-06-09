Megan Fox supports Machine Gun Kelly at concert amid reconciliation rumours

Machine Gun Kelly aka Colson Baker was supported by his fiancée Megan Fox at a recent concert in Germany. On Wednesday, June 7, the Transformers star was seen at Machine Gun Kelly’s concert in Berlin. Megan Fox’s appearance comes amidst long-standing rumours that the couple are doing their utmost to get their relationship back on track.

Megan Fox opted for an all-black look that included a spaghetti-strap bodysuit with a plunging scoop neckline and sheer lace tights. She finished off her appearance with an oversized black leather jacket that had a red lining.

Her wavy auburn hair was arranged in the middle part, and she wore numerous pieces of gold jewellery. Her low-cut top showed off a tattoo beneath her collarbone that reads 'el pistolero' in cursive writing. The tattoo, which the actress got in 2020, translates to 'gunman' in Spanish, which is Machine Gun Kelly's nickname. Megan Fox and MGK: A relationship timeline MGK and Megan Fox got engaged in January last year. Rumours of a separation began in February this year, when Megan Fox erased all images of herself with MGK from social media and shared cryptic posts on Instagram hinting at infidelity. She also stopped wearing her engagement ring.

Fans instantly accused MGK of cheating with his guitarist, Sophie Lloyd. Megan Fox, on the other hand, angrily disputed the rumours, claiming, "There has been no third-party meddling in this relationship. This includes, but is not limited to, "actual humans, DMs, AI bots, or succubus demons."

According to reports, Machine Gun Kelly is doing "whatever he can" to win back his fiancée. "She's making him work for it," a source told Marca.