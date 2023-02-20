Megan Fox returns to Instagram amid Machine Gun Kelly's cheating rumours
Megan Fox returned to Instagram on Sunday even as rumours of Machine Gun Kelly cheating on her continue to do rounds of the internet. The 36-year-old actress even addressed the rumours indirectly by sharing a post on her return to the photo-sharing app and clarified that there was no cheating involved after scrubbing her social media account clean of all her pictures.
"There has been no third-party interference in this relationship of any kind," Fox wrote in her post. "That includes, but is not limited to... actual humans, DMS, AI bots or succubus demons."
Rumours of their break up have been doing the rounds of the internet for the last week. Several reports state that Megan had found text messages and DMs of her beau with another woman.
In her post, Megan added, "While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now."
Last week, Megan sparked breakup and cheating rumours after she posted Beyonce lyrics "You can taste the dishonesty/it's all over your breath" before deleting her Instagram account.
She also posted a stunning bathroom selfie which many considered to be a revenge post.
Many had speculated that MGK was cheating on Megan with his backup guitarist Sophie Llyod but Megan spoke in her defence.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly began dating in 2020. Fox was previously married to Brian Austin Green. She shares three children with Green.