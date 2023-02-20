Megan Fox returns to Instagram amid Machine Gun Kelly's cheating rumours

Megan Fox returned to Instagram on Sunday even as rumours of Machine Gun Kelly cheating on her continue to do rounds of the internet. The 36-year-old actress even addressed the rumours indirectly by sharing a post on her return to the photo-sharing app and clarified that there was no cheating involved after scrubbing her social media account clean of all her pictures.



"There has been no third-party interference in this relationship of any kind," Fox wrote in her post. "That includes, but is not limited to... actual humans, DMS, AI bots or succubus demons."



Rumours of their break up have been doing the rounds of the internet for the last week. Several reports state that Megan had found text messages and DMs of her beau with another woman.